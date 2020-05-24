Jean Hall, 69, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the Avera Heart Hospital.Jean is survived by her sister, Joyce Zilnek; brother, Marty Mahoney; daughter, Jennifer Jennings; grandchildren, Jason, Brian and Kristen, Jennings; great grandchildren, Katlyn Jean Jennings and Jordan Robert Jennings.Jean is preceded in death by her mother, Rita Mahoney; brothers, Robert and Mike Mahoney; and grandson Jordan Wytice Jennings.Jean and Rick met 7 years ago and have been soul-mates ever since. They both had a military background and shared many things in common. They loved to watch their favorite game show Wheel of Fortune and go for rides on their scooters especially on the basketball court where they played scooter tag- often with neighbors cheering them on. Both Rick and Jean were disabled and unable to walk without walkers. Jean loved horses and hoped one day to have a horse farm. Although her MS kept her from going out much, she and Rick enjoyed being together at home. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor and kept Rick hopping at times. She loved rock n roll music and Rick singing to her in his wonderful voice.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with military honors at the conclusion of the service. The service will be simultaneously live streamed on Zoom.Time: May 27, 2020 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 912 9864 9371