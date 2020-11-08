Jeffrey "JO" Okerlund, 65, passed away surrounded by those he loved after a courageous battle with cancer on November 6, 2020.Visitation with family present will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. A time of sharing and short prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m.Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery prior to Jeff's funeral. Jeff's funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Linwood Wesleyan Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with a luncheon after the service at Minnehaha Country Club.Jeff's service will be streamed live on the Linwood YouTube channel. Please see the link below to log on.Please check back shortly for Jeff's full obituary.