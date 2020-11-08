1/1
Jeffrey "JO" Okerlund
1954 - 2020
Jeffrey "JO" Okerlund, 65, passed away surrounded by those he loved after a courageous battle with cancer on November 6, 2020.

Visitation with family present will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. A time of sharing and short prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery prior to Jeff's funeral. Jeff's funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Linwood Wesleyan Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with a luncheon after the service at Minnehaha Country Club.

Jeff's service will be streamed live on the Linwood YouTube channel. Please see the link below to log on.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl4NkPrVspMCATP2p56trUw.

Please check back shortly for Jeff's full obituary.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Linwood Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
