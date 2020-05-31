Betty and Family... my prayers are with each of you and for Jerry. Its has been many years since I served as a priest at St. Marys Parish in Sioux Falls... but I clearly remember the Feldhaus Family as a caring and loving family... blessing me then and continuing to this very day. Goodness shared is a goodness that lives forever. May Jerry live forever in the Love of God. My love and care for the Feldhaus Family.

Fr. Tom Heck