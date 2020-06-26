Jerry Edward Tim, son of Edward and Doreen (Keidke) Tim was born on February 2, 1948 in Yankton, SD and passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He grew up in Yankton, SD and was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1966. Jerry attended a two year trade school in Springfield, SD before joining the U.S. Navy in May of 1969. His four year tour included two years on the USS Coral Sea off the coast of Vietnam. After his honorable discharge he attended and earned an associate degree from Southeast Area Vocational School.



Jerry married Lois Joy on October 4, 1975. They had two children, Mark and Karen. They raised them in Harrisburg, SD. Jerry worked as a Sears's appliance technician for 24 years. After retiring from Sears, he worked in the maintenance department at Trail Ridge Retirement Center and at Faith Baptist Church; he drove bus for the Sioux Falls school system and was a caregiver for Home Instead. Jerry volunteered for Active Generations, delivered pet food and enjoyed carving walking sticks. He was an active church member and served as a small group leader. Jerry enjoyed the fellowship of Warrior Hope, a Veteran's support Group. Jerry also loved the companionship of his dog, a basset hound named Daisy.



Jerry accepted God's gift of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. He believed that while he was living he was her to Glorify the Lord. His identity is found in Christ. Jerry's life verse was Galatians 2:20. I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God who loved me and gave himself for me.



Jerry shared his life with his wife of 44 years, Lois, Harrisburg; his two children, Mark Tim, Harrisburg, Karen Tim, Sioux Falls; his three siblings, Doris (Michael) Mundy of Boulder, CO, Beverly (Dan) Dickes of Sioux Falls, Robert (Nancy) Tim of Colorado Springs; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends he loved dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Doreen.



A funeral service for Jerry will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Faith Baptist Fellowship Church in Sioux Falls. A private family burial will precede the service. Visitation will be on Monday at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

