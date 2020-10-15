1/1
Jerry Lee Bell
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lee Bell, 61, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Survivors include his children, Shania Bell, Marcus (Annette) Backer, Schuyler (Heather Perry) Backer; brother Robert (Laurie) Bell; sister Bonnie Evans; step sister, Jeri Van Den Hoek; niece Bobbie Lynn (Aaron) Williams, Teri (Leland) Ruzicka, and Jeanie Evans.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00am with family present.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
October 15, 2020
Schuyler Backer
Son
October 15, 2020
Schuyler Backer
Son
October 15, 2020
Schuyler Backer
Son
October 15, 2020
Schuyler Backer
Son
October 15, 2020
Jerry my friend, rest in peace, I have known you since you were born. I watched you grow up, you drove truck for me, but mostly we were friends. My heartfelt condolences go out to your family and especially to your brother Bob and his wife Lori. Our family history of knowing each other goes back over 60 years. I am grateful to have known you, as many memories flow through my mind I say thank you for being a part of my life.
Roger Williams (Williiams Truck Service)
Friend
October 15, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Roger Williams
October 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
God bless your family in your grief.
My prayers are with you in your new normal life with out him.
Terri Weber
October 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I met Jerry when He worked for Pete's Truck Stop. He was full-time I worked part-time. He had a green 67 rambler he called the frog. Anyway the wiring burnt up in it. Blaine said it was to costley to fix. He said maybe he would fix it for you. Jerry approached and I said I would fix it, and how much. I said your always telling how easy my milk route is, so give me two days of work on it. Jerry said that wasn't fair, and said no that's ok. So Jerry went with on a Thursday (my light day). He never made the other day said it too hard of work. Rest in Peace.
Bill Torkelson
Friend
October 14, 2020
You will be miss.
Kendra Flora
Family
October 14, 2020
My heart was broken when I got the phone call. Jerry was such a special person to so many. His smile would light up a room. I looked forward to his facebook messages each day, always fun. He loved his family so much. Heaven recieved a beautiful person but I will miss him. I loved Jerry with all my heart. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Katherine Ringgenberg
Family
October 13, 2020
You will be miss Jerry
Kendra L Flora
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved