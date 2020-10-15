May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I met Jerry when He worked for Pete's Truck Stop. He was full-time I worked part-time. He had a green 67 rambler he called the frog. Anyway the wiring burnt up in it. Blaine said it was to costley to fix. He said maybe he would fix it for you. Jerry approached and I said I would fix it, and how much. I said your always telling how easy my milk route is, so give me two days of work on it. Jerry said that wasn't fair, and said no that's ok. So Jerry went with on a Thursday (my light day). He never made the other day said it too hard of work. Rest in Peace.

Bill Torkelson

Friend