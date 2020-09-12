Jerry Stanton, age 76 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral service will be held 1pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. The funeral will be live-streamed online, located on Jerry's obituary page on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Jerome Russell Stanton was born March 12, 1944 in Hot Springs, SD. He was the son of Russell and Dorothy (Herberg) Stanton. Jerry grew up the areas of Watertown and Clear Lake, and when he was 18, he returned to Rapid City with his family. He met the love of his life when he was only 18 years old. She was just 15. On September 24, 1964 he was united in marriage to Linda Sloan in Rapid City. Together they enjoyed almost 56 years of marriage. Following the marriage, they lived in Jackson Hole WY, Seattle WA, and then returned to Rapid City, where Jerry began trucking in 1970. In 1993 they moved to Florida, but eventually made their way back to South Dakota. In 2002 they settled in Belle Fourche where Jerry drove truck for Quality Transportation. In 2009 he began driving truck for American Transport Inc. and he was forced to retire in 2018 due to health issues. In 2016 he developed kidney cancer. After having his kidney removed, Jerry went right back to work. Then in 2018 it was brain cancer, and Jerry fought hard against that one as well.
Jerry was a tough man – a strong man, and a real fighter in life. He had courage, and it was always on display. He was a hard-working man, a man who loved to help others, and a very caring and loving gentleman. He had a great sense of humor and he loved telling stories. He loved his wife so much, and his family too. His grandchildren and great grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Jerry will be greatly missed by them all.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda of Belle Fourche; 3 sons, William ""Casey"" (Jennifer) of Flandreau SD, Jerome Dean (April) of Belle Fourche, Hieth (Heather) Conley of Watertown; 4 daughters, Laura Mae Stanton of Belle Fourche, Jeanne (Tony) Foutz of Lander WY, Charlotte (Johnnie) Kolb of Belle Fourche, Teresa Kourakis of Denver CO; 27 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Loren (Cheryl) Stanton of Piedmont, Eldon (R Lou) Stanton of Hot Springs; and 4 sisters, Diane Croft of Rapid City, Brenda (Joe) Bentine of Watertown, Kara Grant of Rapid City, Fern (Ross) Johnson of Rapid City; and several nieces, and nephews who held a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 grandchildren, Joshua Stanton and Roger Denevan; sister, Bev Gilliland; and brother-in-law, Larry Croft.