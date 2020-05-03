Jessica Lynn Martinez 66, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter in law by her side Monday, April 20, 2020 at Monument Hospital in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Jessica was born in King City, California, the daughter of Jesse and Billie Lawrence. Jessica also had an older sister, Saundra. Jessica who also went by "Lynn" moved to Salinas, CA at a young age. This is where she attended Alisal High School and married her first husband, James Morris. Together they had two sons, Jody and Jason Morris. While living in Salinas, Lynn owned her own daycare and became President of the Monterey County Daycare Association. Lynn enjoyed outdoor activities and taking family vacations to places like Disneyland and Yosemite. Lynn was a kind-hearted person and touched the hearts of everyone in her life.
In 1992 Lynn reconnected with her childhood friend, Gerald Martinez and relocated to Washington. In the summer of 1994, they welcomed their youngest son, Jesse Martinez into the world. From there they moved to Camp Crook, South Dakota, where they would end up building their forever home and later marry. She was a very active member of her community participating in many of the local activities and boards. In 1999 she started a position of Deputy Treasure for the Harding County Courthouse and continued to serve for 18 years.
Lynn very much enjoyed being in the outdoors and with nature. She loved everything from gardening to craft making, and was known for her artistic abilities and creativity. She had a deep passion for music of every kind, a passion that she would pass to all of her children. She was arguably one of the best cooks in the family, she could whip you up just about anything from scratch and was known for her chicken pot pies and Mexican soup known as Pasolé.
Family was very important to Lynn, she loved being with her children especially all of her grandchildren that she was blessed with.
Lynn was proceeded in death by her parents, Jesse ""Jake"" and Billie Lawrence; her sister, Saundra Carter.
She is survived by her sons, Jody (Arlene) Morris, Jason (Sandra) Morris, Jesse (Caitlin) Martinez, and her 5 grandchildren, Athena, Michael, Diego and Zaiden Morris and Naomi Martinez.
There will be funeral services held at a later date and will be announced at that time.
Published in KELOLAND on May 3, 2020.