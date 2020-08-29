Jesus ""Jessie"" G. Estrada, 76, of Nisland, South Dakota died August 27, 2020 at his home following a battle with cancer.
Jessie was born December 1, 1943 in Brackettville, TX to Gregorio and Josefina (Lozano) Estrada. He attended school in Brackettville. As a young man he played in an orchestra in Texas. He married Elvia Garcia and to this marriage 8 children were born, Elsa, Elia, Elda, Elida, Elena, Jesse Jr., Armando and Robert. The couple later divorced and Jessie moved to Belle Fourche in 1968 as a sheep shearing contractor. He worked for Steens Feeds for several years.
He married Lucy Brien and to this marriage a daughter, Estella was born. He played guitar and enjoyed singing the Freddie Fender songs, Los Tigres Del Norte and the Texas Tornadoes music. He had a band with long time friends, Bob Reyes and Justo Tobar and other musical friends. Jessie was a good mechanic, fixing almost anything. He spent hours outside his home in Nisland working on many projects and helping others with anything they needed. Jessie had a great sense of humor.
Special thanks to Dora Estrada and Michelle Mitchell for always being there for Jessie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nina Perry; brother, Larry Estrada and a granddaughter, Alyssa Peterson.
He is survived by his children, Elsa Gomez of New Breunfels, TX, Elia Estrada of San Angelo, TX, Elda Terrazas of Brackettville, Elida Estrada of Brackettville, TX, Elena Aguirre of Brackettville, Jesse Jr. Estrada of Brackettville, Armando Estrada of Brackettville, Robert Estrada of Brackettville and Estella Peterson of Arvada, CO; his longtime special friend, Lucy Estrada of Spearfish; siblings, Betty Green of Brackettville, TX, Julia Buruato of Rhode Island, Henry Estrada of Brownfield, TX and Roy Estrada of Brackettville; step children, Shannon Humann of Belle Fourche, Steve Sanchez of Sykesville, MD and Stephanie Odden of Pierre, SD.
Visitation will be Monday, August 31 from 5 to 7 pm at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 11:00 am at the Nisland Community Church. Interment will follow at the Nisland Cemetery.
