Jim Iverson, 90, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne, IN.
Jim Iverson was born on August 22, 1930, to Melvin and Naomi (Markus) Iverson in Mitchell, South Dakota. The youngest of three children, Jimmy grew up as part of a loving family in Platte, South Dakota. It became apparent early on that he had a great propensity for athletics, and he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball throughout his school years. Notably, he scored 251 points in four state basketball tournaments over his high school career. He also participated enthusiastically with his E-flat tuba in school music events and achieved many honors in competitions.
From 1948 to 1952 Jim played basketball for Kansas State University and was the starting point guard for the 1951 team, which finished second in the NCAA tournament. He was then captain of the 1952 team, which finished third in the first ever UPI poll. In the spring of his senior year he also played for the College All-Stars that toured the country with the Harlem Globetrotters. Jim was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 1952 NBA draft. From 1952 to 1954 Jim fulfilled his ROTC military obligation by serving in Japan. He later returned to Kansas State to earn his masters degree in secondary school administration in 1956. During this time he also met his future wife, Joan Chilson. They married on August 14, 1955.
In the spring of 1956 Jim was hired as basketball coach by South Dakota State University. During his career at SDSU Jim coached the Jackrabbits to five North Central Conference championships, three regional championships, and one national championship in the 1963 NCAA College Division Tournament. He was also named National College Division Coach of the Year in 1963.
From 1965 to 1987 Jim worked for the National Bank of South Dakota (now US Bank). He graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Banking during this time. Subsequently he worked for Valley Bank in Sioux Falls from 1987 to 2000. Then after five years with the Heart Hospital of South Dakota in Sioux Falls, Jim retired in 2005.
Jim put his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and he loved studying the Bible, both on his own and in various Bible studies throughout his life. He also contributed his time as a member of various boards and organizations, including Kiwanis, Gideons International, the 1987 Billy Graham Sioux Falls steering committee, the South Dakota Symphony Board, and the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Sports and Recreation Committee.
Jim loved his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren in such activities as golfing, hunting, boating, swimming, and reading together. He also made it a priority to give thanks for his Christian upbringing and to pass on his own legacy of trust in God and God's Word as he lived out his life of faith. Jim also enjoyed spending time with good friends around the coffee table, sharing favorite sports memories and Norwegian jokes.
Although Parkinson's Disease plagued him for many years, Jim still enjoyed playing catch with his great granddaughter and could still shoot a Nerf basketball with correct technique even when he was too weak to do any other tasks. Jim never complained about his failing health, and he will remain in the memories of many as an inspiring example of never giving up.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mervin Iverson, his wife, and his son Paul Iverson. He is survived by his sister Elaine Walsh; his daughter Nancy (Bob) Schantz; grandchildren Christina (Dan) Loomis, Katie Schantz, and Jimmy Schantz; and two great granddaughters, Olivia and Grace Loomis.
A memorial service will be held at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Gideon's International at https://www.gideons.org/donate
or the James D. Iverson Endowed Scholarship for Men's Basketball (South Dakota State University) at www.sdstatefoundation.org/give-now
, or checks may be mailed to SDSU Foundation, 815 Medary Avenue, Box 525, Brookings, SD 57006. (Indicate the James D. Iverson Endowed Scholarship on the memo line of the check.) Alternatively, you may call (605) 697-7475 Ext. 1001.