1/1
Jim Sobotka
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Sobotka, age 68 of Pine Haven WY and formerly Sheridan, died at his home on July 4, 2020.

Jim grew up in Dayton WY, attending Tongue River High School, where he still holds athletic records to this day. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school in 1970. Jim was a LCpl, stationed in the Hawaiian Islands as a gunner, receiving multiple medals and was honorably discharged in 1972.

After the military, Jim began work as a lumberjack, but over the years he primarily worked as a mechanic, welder and metal fabricator. However, he was skilled in masonry, carpentry and heavy equipment as well. There was nothing he couldn't repair.

His passions lied in the outdoors and included ice fishing, hunting, camping, riding 4 wheelers in the Big Horn Mountains, and hunting for mushrooms. He loved his grandkids, a good western, football, basketball and the occasional nickel machine in Deadwood.

Jim is survived by his wife of 20 plus years, Sherry Fox; 2 sisters, Barbara Bettcher and Marlene Latoush of Wyoming; 1 brother, Don Sobotka of South Carolina; 1 son, Shawn Sobotka of Arizona; 2 daughters, Leslie (Mike) Harder of Florida, Shawn (KC) Smith of Wyoming; grandkids, Mashayla, Ryan, Shelby and Nathan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. Services have been entrusted to Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, SD. A guestbook is available online at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved