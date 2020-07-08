Jim Sobotka, age 68 of Pine Haven WY and formerly Sheridan, died at his home on July 4, 2020.
Jim grew up in Dayton WY, attending Tongue River High School, where he still holds athletic records to this day. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school in 1970. Jim was a LCpl, stationed in the Hawaiian Islands as a gunner, receiving multiple medals and was honorably discharged in 1972.
After the military, Jim began work as a lumberjack, but over the years he primarily worked as a mechanic, welder and metal fabricator. However, he was skilled in masonry, carpentry and heavy equipment as well. There was nothing he couldn't repair.
His passions lied in the outdoors and included ice fishing, hunting, camping, riding 4 wheelers in the Big Horn Mountains, and hunting for mushrooms. He loved his grandkids, a good western, football, basketball and the occasional nickel machine in Deadwood.
Jim is survived by his wife of 20 plus years, Sherry Fox; 2 sisters, Barbara Bettcher and Marlene Latoush of Wyoming; 1 brother, Don Sobotka of South Carolina; 1 son, Shawn Sobotka of Arizona; 2 daughters, Leslie (Mike) Harder of Florida, Shawn (KC) Smith of Wyoming; grandkids, Mashayla, Ryan, Shelby and Nathan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held. Services have been entrusted to Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, SD. A guestbook is available online at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com