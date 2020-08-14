1/1
Jim Wingert
1958 - 2020
Jim Wingert, 62 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. Burial following at the Oslo Cemetery, rural Trent, SD.

James Lee Wingert was born on July 17, 1958 at the Freeman Community Hospital to Julius and Betty (Biever) Wingert. He grew up in Parker where he graduated from Parker High School in 1976. Jim fell in love with his brown eyed brown haired sweetheart and was united in marriage on May 18, 1985 to Renae Hersrud at the Midway Lutheran Church near Colman, SD. Two children were born into this union first living in Sioux Falls before moving to Harrisburg in 1995. Jim was a certified meat cutter and a HVAC Technician until his retirement. He was a member of the Army National Guard, Lake Alvin Ducks Unlimited and NAVHDA (dog) Association for many years. He owned and operated the Bearded Ladies of the Prairie business where he bred German Wirehair Pointers.

Jim had many joys in his life including camping and spending time in the boat fishing, pulling tubers and water skiers. His dogs were his life-long companions where he spent many years hunting and guiding with them by his side. Jim was so grateful for having been able to travel on many trips in and out of the country. This included his special trip to Alaska with Eman. He easily made friends with his outgoing and friendly personality which has led to countless friends and memories.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Renae; his daughter Sarah (Charles) Jones and granddaughters Kadah and Jadah, all of Harrisburg, SD; and 2 sisters, Pauline (Jim) Barr, Naples, FL and Julie Andersen, Harrisburg, SD. He was preceded in death by his son Ethan, his parents, his in-laws, Roger and Lynette Hersrud, a brother Derald Wingert and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Andersen.

Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 14, 2020
We were neighbors to the Wingert's by Dolton, South Dakota. And went to Grade School with Derald and Pauline, younger then me. And went to same Church. God Bless all of you. Bernadette Heiberger and her 8 siblings.
Bernadette Scherff
August 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed visiting with Jim at the Horses. We both shared a love for dogs. May you feel the comfort of God & friends during this time .
Traci Schmid
August 13, 2020
Renae and family - I’m so sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. He was one of my favorite customers at the Horse’s. Prayers to you all.
Stephanie Kroger
August 13, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss!!! We are thinking of you and will keep you and your family in our prayers. I'm at a loss for words Renee....so grateful for our years in Harrisburg and the friendships we made. Remember our trip to Puerto Vallarta??...such good memories. We love you!!
Juli and Kevin DiPiazza
Friend
August 13, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Jim's passing.
Your family will be in thoughts and prayers
Neal & Tami
Neal Bennett
August 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are thinking of you and your family.
Dorinda Rauscher
August 13, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Jim's passing.
Prayers to his family!
Deb Abraham
Friend
August 13, 2020
May you find peace and comfort in the days ahead. Prayers to all of you
Craig - Kathy Davis
Friend
