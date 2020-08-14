Jim Wingert, 62 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. Burial following at the Oslo Cemetery, rural Trent, SD.



James Lee Wingert was born on July 17, 1958 at the Freeman Community Hospital to Julius and Betty (Biever) Wingert. He grew up in Parker where he graduated from Parker High School in 1976. Jim fell in love with his brown eyed brown haired sweetheart and was united in marriage on May 18, 1985 to Renae Hersrud at the Midway Lutheran Church near Colman, SD. Two children were born into this union first living in Sioux Falls before moving to Harrisburg in 1995. Jim was a certified meat cutter and a HVAC Technician until his retirement. He was a member of the Army National Guard, Lake Alvin Ducks Unlimited and NAVHDA (dog) Association for many years. He owned and operated the Bearded Ladies of the Prairie business where he bred German Wirehair Pointers.



Jim had many joys in his life including camping and spending time in the boat fishing, pulling tubers and water skiers. His dogs were his life-long companions where he spent many years hunting and guiding with them by his side. Jim was so grateful for having been able to travel on many trips in and out of the country. This included his special trip to Alaska with Eman. He easily made friends with his outgoing and friendly personality which has led to countless friends and memories.



Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Renae; his daughter Sarah (Charles) Jones and granddaughters Kadah and Jadah, all of Harrisburg, SD; and 2 sisters, Pauline (Jim) Barr, Naples, FL and Julie Andersen, Harrisburg, SD. He was preceded in death by his son Ethan, his parents, his in-laws, Roger and Lynette Hersrud, a brother Derald Wingert and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Andersen.



