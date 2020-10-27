Jo Anne (Thorson) Turner, 86 of Elk Point, SD passed away on October 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Sioux City, IA.



She was born on July 18, 1934 in Vermillion, SD to Beulah (Beaty) and Cecil Thorson. She married Merton Turner on December 6, 1953. They made their home in Elk Point and were blessed with three children.



After graduating as valedictorian in 1952 from Elk Point High School, Jo Anne had careers in banking at National Bank Vermillion and Valley Bank of Union County in Elk Point. She also served 5 years as Union County Clerk of Courts.



Jo Anne enjoyed antiquing, gardening and rock collecting along with spending time with family. She was a member of many card clubs throughout the years and served as secretary of the Union County Historical Society.



She was proceeded in death by her husband Merton, mother, father, two sisters, Betty Abraham and Lois Massey and a brother Bruce Thorson.



She is survived by sons Mark (Stephanie) Turner of Elk Point, SD and David (Paula) Turner of LaQuinta, CA; a daughter Ann (Jeff) Massey of Jefferson, SD; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister Sharon (Robert) Wiseman of Williams, IA.

