Joan died April 12, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital, Spearfish, SD.
Joan Muriel (Harvey) Sisson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Dec. 23, 1926. She was the second child born to Bryan and Carrie Harvey. She grew up in logging towns in Nemo, SD, Moskee, WY and Spearfish, SD. She graduated from Spearfish High School in 1948.
She met William (Bill) Sisson at a dance in Spearfish and they were married on October 2, 1951. To this marriage three children, Muriel, Robert and Elizabeth were born. They lived on the Sisson ranch in Western SD and Eastern Wyoming for many years before moving to Belle Fourche.
Joan was a homemaker her entire life and was most famous for her cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls, which she liked to bake for any occasion.
Joan was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche since her marriage and was active in many church activities.
She was a long- time member of many branches of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and held many positions within that organization in South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her brother, Verne and sisters-in-law, Betty Harvey and Gladys Harvey.
She is survived by her children, Muriel of Shasta Lake, CA; Robert (Cheryl) of Oktaha, OK, Elizabeth (Dean) Robb of Westminster, C0; 4 grandchildren, Brian (Nikki) Ballow, Brad (Esther) Robb, Carrie (Sam) Smith and Becky Robb; 6 great grandchildren, Avery Ballow, Layne Ballow, Marie Smith, Ava Robb, Mara Robb and Conor Smith; as well as 3 siblings, Robert (Barb) Harvey of Lead, Carol (Vern) Backens of Spearfish and Lyle Harvey of Belle Fourche as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Becker and the staff at Edgewood Vista in Spearfish for the wonderful care which she received for the past 9 years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
