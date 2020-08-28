Joanne Doris Murdock, 71, passed away August 25, 2020 at Avera McKennan ICU. She did not have COVID 19.



Joanne was born in Watertown, SD June 13, 1949. She eventually moved to Sioux Falls where she met Jim and they have been together for 50 years. She went to Lutheran Churches where ever she could and in more recent years attended celebrate church where she enjoyed the music. Joanne wasn't big on fellowship, unless you were a relative. She was very close and loved her sisters, Char, Nina and her brother, Bill. Joanne adored her many nieces, nephews and their children, and always remembered birthdays with decorated cards (+Cash).



Joanne worked 10 years as a housekeeper at Sioux Valley Hospital and 10 years at John Morrell. Her health issues (Many) steadily got worse and was forced to quit working. She enjoyed TV, (Murder Mysteries?) and movies (Horror!) with her husband and did a lot of emailing. She enjoyed riding with Jim and looking at the turkeys along the road or the deer, goats or sheep.



Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, James Murdock; two sisters, Char (Dan) Muller, Nina (Ross) Mitchell; ; brother, Bill (Cherie) Schmeling step daughter, Christine (Curt) Holland; grandson, Gavin Holland; numerous nieces, Christine Westerman, Faith Hathe and nephews, Jerrod, Seth and David Muller; and all of their families. She was preceded in death by a brother, Al Jr. and parents.



She will be greatly missed, her smiling face, so sweet, so funny…..



A celebration of life visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home.

