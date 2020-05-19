Public graveside services for John M. Hanig, 66, will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Public visitation with rotational limiting of 10 people will take place Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.



John Michael Hanig "Opie" age 66, passed away May 16, 2020 in Oacoma, SD.



John was born March 2, 1954 in Gregory, SD to John A. and Orvilla (Boes) Hanig. He was raised on the family farm south of Reliance, SD. John attended country school until high school where he graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1972.



After graduation he worked road construction for Gustafson Construction and drove truck for Gary Goodman Trucking.



On April 22, 1978 John married Sandy Kenyon. Together they had one daughter, Samantha. From 1986 to 1997 they owned and operated Dakotah Floral.



John worked for Chamberlain Wholesale for 30 years. He made many great friends across the state on his daily travels for the Wholesale. He was set to retire in the next few weeks to continue his love of his lawn irrigation business, Optimum Performance Irrigation Equipment (O.P.I.E). John was very proud of his business and treasured every minute he got to spend doing it. He loved that he was able to name his business after his childhood nickname "Opie".



John was a people person. He loved to visit with everyone. He was especially proud of his grandson Maxon (Max). He was notorious for showing pictures and videos of Max's accomplishments. He was looking forward to his retirement and being able to attend more of Max's sporting events.



John was a member of the Chamberlain/Oacoma Fire Department and is an honorary member. He was also a member of the Lakers Car Club. John had a deep appreciation of cars. He talked endlessly how he was going to restore his 1970 Chevelle SS for his grandson to have in high school.



He was surround by a great group of men that encouraged him to enjoy life. He always looked forward to his evenings with the AA (Adams Agency) group. He was looking forward to having more time and traveling to the Black Hills and riding his motorcycle with the boys.



Above all else, John was fiercely proud of his daughter, his son-in-law, and his pride and joy grandson. He was also a loyal brother who dedicated his time to those he loved. There was nothing he would not do for his family. He leaves a hole in many of our hearts and will be greatly missed by many.



He is survived by daughter Samantha, son-in-law Ryan Speed and grandson Maxon Speed of Rapid City. Siblings Gary (Fritz) and Ruth Ann Hanig of Rapid City, Jean Beckman of Chamberlain, Ann and Boyd Thiel of Chamberlain, Tony Hanig and Terami Frantz Nespor of Winner, Jim and Betty Hanig of Pukwana. Aunts Shirley Vosicka of Gregory and Wanda Engel of Winner. Special Uncle Donnie and Eleanor Hanig of Winner. His "adopted" sons Kevin and Leslie Olesen and Luke and Hilary Giese all of Chamberlain. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents John and Orvilla Hanig, one brother Mark Hanig, brother-in-law Erv Beckman, two half-sisters Cleo Binder and Joyce Olson.



In the words of John: Tally-Ho and Stay cool.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store