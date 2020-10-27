JOHN T. GRUSING, 88, of Belle Fourche died October 20, 2020 at the Rollings Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche. John was born November 8, 1931 in Hilbre, Canada to Herman and Handricka (Timmerman) Grusing. He attended school through the 8th grade. John had various occupations throughout his life including farming, ranching and heavy equipment operator and he also worked for Kenny Williams Welding. Whatever job he did, he did it to the best of his ability. He made an impression on every employer he ever worked for. John married Evelyn Heflin February 22, 1952. To this marriage 4 sons were born, Daniel, Daryl, Mike and J.P. He worked hard to support his family and attended church at every opportunity. John was the kind of man you wanted to be like. He was a gentleman, quiet, compassionate and he loved life, his family and was a religious man. He loved gardening, woodworking and attending church and his relationship with God. Spending time with his family was always a priority, from birthdays to holiday get togethers. Music was his second love. He could play guitar, piano, banjo, mandolin and violin and at times would play in church. He was a God-fearing man that made sure to teach Gods love to all his grandchildren. John loved his family and time spent with his boys, grandkids and great grandkids. He will be missed by all who knew him. Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Daryl (Carolyn) Grusing of Belle Fourche, Mike (Brenda) Grusing of Gillette and J.P. (Brenda Sue) Grusing of Belle Fourche; 36 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a brother, Herman “Bud” Grusing of Calgary, Canada; 5 sisters, Esther Hunter, Mary Poitra, Helen Collie, Betty Smith and Phyllis Haywood; numerous nieces and nephews and ex daughter-in-law, Rose Grusing of Belle Fourche. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn in 2016; son, Daniel Grusing; 3 brothers, Bill, Frank and David Grusing; 2 sisters, Faye Reader and Alice Hedlund and a grandson, Moses Tingley. Funeral services are pending till a later date at which time we will post an update of services. An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

