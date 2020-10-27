1/
John T. Grusing
1931-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN T. GRUSING, 88, of Belle Fourche died October 20, 2020 at the Rollings Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche. John was born November 8, 1931 in Hilbre, Canada to Herman and Handricka (Timmerman) Grusing. He attended school through the 8th grade. John had various occupations throughout his life including farming, ranching and heavy equipment operator and he also worked for Kenny Williams Welding. Whatever job he did, he did it to the best of his ability. He made an impression on every employer he ever worked for. John married Evelyn Heflin February 22, 1952. To this marriage 4 sons were born, Daniel, Daryl, Mike and J.P. He worked hard to support his family and attended church at every opportunity. John was the kind of man you wanted to be like. He was a gentleman, quiet, compassionate and he loved life, his family and was a religious man. He loved gardening, woodworking and attending church and his relationship with God. Spending time with his family was always a priority, from birthdays to holiday get togethers. Music was his second love. He could play guitar, piano, banjo, mandolin and violin and at times would play in church. He was a God-fearing man that made sure to teach Gods love to all his grandchildren. John loved his family and time spent with his boys, grandkids and great grandkids. He will be missed by all who knew him. Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Daryl (Carolyn) Grusing of Belle Fourche, Mike (Brenda) Grusing of Gillette and J.P. (Brenda Sue) Grusing of Belle Fourche; 36 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a brother, Herman “Bud” Grusing of Calgary, Canada; 5 sisters, Esther Hunter, Mary Poitra, Helen Collie, Betty Smith and Phyllis Haywood; numerous nieces and nephews and ex daughter-in-law, Rose Grusing of Belle Fourche. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn in 2016; son, Daniel Grusing; 3 brothers, Bill, Frank and David Grusing; 2 sisters, Faye Reader and Alice Hedlund and a grandson, Moses Tingley. Funeral services are pending till a later date at which time we will post an update of services. An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kline Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved