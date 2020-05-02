Joyce (Johnson) Graham, 94, passed away at Touchmark All Saints on May 1, 2020. On July 31, 1925, Joyce was born to Seth and Gladys Johnson in Brookings, South Dakota. She attended Brookings High School and graduated in 1946 from South Dakota State University with a degree in Home Economics and Early Childhood Education.



On June 12, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Graham. Due to Bob's service with the U.S. Navy, they spent the early years of their marriage moving around the country. After Bob retired from the service, Joyce was glad that they could finally settle down to make their home in Huron, SD where they raised their four children. Joyce enjoyed her 27 years of teaching Kindergarten at Washington Elementary School. She will be remembered by many as Mrs. Graham.



Joyce was very active in the Huron community where she was a member of the Beadle County Republicans, Delta Kappa Gamma, and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer and bridge player and she enjoyed wintering in Surprise, Arizona where she could golf and play games all winter long.



A couple years after the death of her husband, Robert, Joyce married Glenn Housiaux. She and Glenn moved to Sioux Falls, SD in the late 1990s. She became an active of member of the First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls and enjoyed playing bridge and majuon with her neighbors. She was blessed with numerous life-long friends.







Joyce is lovingly remembered by her children: Michael (Barb) Graham, Toledo, OH; John (Susan) Graham, Sioux Falls, SD; Kristi (John Davis) Graham, Sioux Falls, SD; and Charles Graham, Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren, Jason (Liz) Graham, Providence, RI; Joel (Angie) Graham, Toledo, OH; Jennifer (David) Edwards, Sioux Falls, SD; Sara (Rian) McCaslin, Castle Rock, CO; Tyler (Jennifer) Graham, Mitchell, SD; Lacey (Kyle) Musick, Mitchell, SD; Aubrey (Rick) Byrnes, Sioux Falls, SD; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Joyce lived every day as a proud Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother to all of her family. She was preceded in her heavenly journey by her parents and brother; husband of 46 years Robert Graham, Glenn Housiaux, and daughter in-law, Shelley Graham.



A private family service will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with a burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Brookings, SD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be directed to either the Early Childhood Program at Southeastern Behavioral Health Care or First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, SD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store