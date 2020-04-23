|
Judy Farris was born April 6, 1937 in Washington D.C. She was the daughter of Roy and Ruth Adams and she grew up in Gregory South Dakota. Judy graduated from the Gregory High School and she attended college at SDSU earning a major in Home Economics Journalism. She continued her education in California, earning a Master's Degree and a MBA from USD. For the past 19 years, Judy has lived in Belle Fourche where she has played a very active role in the activities of the community.
Judy volunteered locally for the Tri-State Museum, the SD State High School Rodeo Finals, archiving for the City of Deadwood, Fassbender Collections in Deadwood. She was a member of the Quester's Club, the Golden Hills Antique Club, and the Inquiry Club. She was a long-time faculty member at SDSU from the early 1970's – 2001. Those were great years in her life and when she retired, she always dearly held the many friendships she enjoyed with her fellow colleagues.
Judy loved life. She loved being active, whether it was outside hiking and exploring, or prospecting for gold. She also loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. Each grandchild had their own special bond with her. Judy was giving and kind, and she will be greatly missed.
Judy died at the age of 83 on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center, following a short and bitter fight against cancer. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
She is survived by her daughter, Romny Rowland of Hampton VA; 3 grandchildren, Jericho Olson, Jamantha Hogan, James Roy Olson; great grandchildren, Mikyla Hogan and Jeremiah Olson of Colorado, Ruth Farris Veghlan of Rapid City who was like a daughter; Kelly Clever, her adventure buddy; Lani Sherman, a newly found special cousin; and Myrna Williamson, a friend since childhood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Christopher Farris.
