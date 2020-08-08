Judy Shaykett, age 73 of Newell, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.



Judy's life will be celebrated 10:30am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Nisland Independent Community Church. Visitation will be held 4 to 6pm Wednesday, August 19th at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.



The funeral lill be live-streamed online on Judy's obituary page of the funeral home's website.



Judy Lee Shaykett was born April 20, 1947 in Belle Fourche. She was the daughter of Ralph and Alice (Dennis) Shaykett. Judy graduated from the Belle Fourche High School in 1965. In 1967 she was united in marriage to Robert Gilmore, in Belle Fourche. To this union, three children were born: Patrick, Shannon, and Teresa. Following their marriage Judy and Robert lived in Rapid City, before being divorced in 1978. In 1980 Judy moved to the Yankton area, returning to Rapid City in 1990. In 1996 she settled in Newell where she has lived since. Judy enjoyed 38 years of life with Bruce Olding. They shared a special bond and love and together they made many life memories.



Judy will be remembered for many things, but the biggest will be her heart for people who needed care. For the past many years, Judy had taken in so many people into her home who needed a place to stay, food to eat, and the comforts of home. She had a very caring heart toward people and always was looking for a way to help them. Years ago, she was a very active member of the Rapid City Women of the Moose, serving as Secretary/Treasurer, and helping with their pageants. She also had been a member of the Rapid City National Guard Auxiliary. Judy was a gifted musician. In her younger years she played drums. She also played piano and taught lessons. She loved singing karaoke, and was a great cook and baker. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.



Judy is survived by her children, Patrick Gilmore of Yankton SD, Shannon (Troy) Zwetzig of Newell, Teresa (Justin) Larive of Newell; 5 grandchildren, Brady (Michelle) Gilmore, Shaina (Jake) Williamson, J.D. Zwetzig, Chasin Larive, Lyric Larive; 2 great grandchildren, Leon and Talia Gilmore. She is also survived by her father, Bud Shaykett of Whitewood, and her sister, Kay (Ed) Kapsa of Whitewood, and her long-time friend and partner in life, Bruce Olding of Newell and his daughter, Kim (Nathan) Stordahl of Fargo ND



She was preceded in death by her mother, and her brother, Gary Shaykett.

