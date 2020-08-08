1/1
Judy Shaykett
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Shaykett, age 73 of Newell, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Judy's life will be celebrated 10:30am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Nisland Independent Community Church. Visitation will be held 4 to 6pm Wednesday, August 19th at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

The funeral lill be live-streamed online on Judy's obituary page of the funeral home's website.

Judy Lee Shaykett was born April 20, 1947 in Belle Fourche. She was the daughter of Ralph and Alice (Dennis) Shaykett. Judy graduated from the Belle Fourche High School in 1965. In 1967 she was united in marriage to Robert Gilmore, in Belle Fourche. To this union, three children were born: Patrick, Shannon, and Teresa. Following their marriage Judy and Robert lived in Rapid City, before being divorced in 1978. In 1980 Judy moved to the Yankton area, returning to Rapid City in 1990. In 1996 she settled in Newell where she has lived since. Judy enjoyed 38 years of life with Bruce Olding. They shared a special bond and love and together they made many life memories.

Judy will be remembered for many things, but the biggest will be her heart for people who needed care. For the past many years, Judy had taken in so many people into her home who needed a place to stay, food to eat, and the comforts of home. She had a very caring heart toward people and always was looking for a way to help them. Years ago, she was a very active member of the Rapid City Women of the Moose, serving as Secretary/Treasurer, and helping with their pageants. She also had been a member of the Rapid City National Guard Auxiliary. Judy was a gifted musician. In her younger years she played drums. She also played piano and taught lessons. She loved singing karaoke, and was a great cook and baker. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

Judy is survived by her children, Patrick Gilmore of Yankton SD, Shannon (Troy) Zwetzig of Newell, Teresa (Justin) Larive of Newell; 5 grandchildren, Brady (Michelle) Gilmore, Shaina (Jake) Williamson, J.D. Zwetzig, Chasin Larive, Lyric Larive; 2 great grandchildren, Leon and Talia Gilmore. She is also survived by her father, Bud Shaykett of Whitewood, and her sister, Kay (Ed) Kapsa of Whitewood, and her long-time friend and partner in life, Bruce Olding of Newell and his daughter, Kim (Nathan) Stordahl of Fargo ND

She was preceded in death by her mother, and her brother, Gary Shaykett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Nisland Independent Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved