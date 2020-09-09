Julie Dawn Weberg, of Clear Lake SD, passed away September 6, 2020, at Sanford, peacefully with her children by her side.



Julie was born October 28, 1959 in Canton SD, to Don and Bonnie Weberg. She was one of 9 children. She had two children, Sheila (Dan) Hage of Urbandale, IA and Braxton Fuller of Clear Lake SD, and three Grandchildren, Willa, Weston and Whitley Hage of Urbandale, IA.



Julie went to Yankton High School and graduated from Northeast Community College, in Norfolk, NE with her LPN license.



Julie was a nurse for many years and had a real passion for working with the elderly. She loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, planting flowers and collecting antiques. She had a deep compassion for animals. She enjoyed cooking and getting together with family and friends. Loved to laugh and make others laugh. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Dan) Hage, son, Braxton Fuller; grandchildren, Willa, Weston, Whitley Hage; father, Don Weberg, 4 sisters, Cynthia Weberg, Jo Ellen Stellner, Caryn (Tim) Spracklin and Cristen (Brad) Standley; brothers, Gary and Grant, and many nieces and nephews.



Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Weberg; brothers, Galen and Greg; brother - in law, Douglas Stellner, sister- in law, Julie Weberg.



Memorials can be mailed to Heritage Funeral Home in care of Julie Weberg's family.

