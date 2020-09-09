1/1
Julie Dawn Weberg
1959 - 2020
Julie Dawn Weberg, of Clear Lake SD, passed away September 6, 2020, at Sanford, peacefully with her children by her side.

Julie was born October 28, 1959 in Canton SD, to Don and Bonnie Weberg. She was one of 9 children. She had two children, Sheila (Dan) Hage of Urbandale, IA and Braxton Fuller of Clear Lake SD, and three Grandchildren, Willa, Weston and Whitley Hage of Urbandale, IA.

Julie went to Yankton High School and graduated from Northeast Community College, in Norfolk, NE with her LPN license.

Julie was a nurse for many years and had a real passion for working with the elderly. She loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, planting flowers and collecting antiques. She had a deep compassion for animals. She enjoyed cooking and getting together with family and friends. Loved to laugh and make others laugh. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Dan) Hage, son, Braxton Fuller; grandchildren, Willa, Weston, Whitley Hage; father, Don Weberg, 4 sisters, Cynthia Weberg, Jo Ellen Stellner, Caryn (Tim) Spracklin and Cristen (Brad) Standley; brothers, Gary and Grant, and many nieces and nephews.

Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Weberg; brothers, Galen and Greg; brother - in law, Douglas Stellner, sister- in law, Julie Weberg.

Memorials can be mailed to Heritage Funeral Home in care of Julie Weberg's family.

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

6 entries
September 9, 2020
Although it has been many years since we have seen each other I am thankful face book reconnected us. So many memories of fun and laughter with you. Forever in my heart.
Kathy VanDerVliet
Classmate
September 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Cyd Lynch
Classmate
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for you as you go through this difficult time. Russ and Jodi Pixler
Jodi Pixler
Friend
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karol Swier-Dumdei
Family
September 8, 2020
Hey You...Rest in Peace.
Justin weberg
Family
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Caryn Spracklin
Sister
Thank You.
