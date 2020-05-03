Julie Swier, 92, of Colton died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids.



Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.



Julie Geraldean Van Liere was born July 25, 1927 in Colton to Pete and Dena (Van Hunnnik) Van Liere. She attended Berdahl country school where she graduated from eighth grade. After her education she stayed home helping on the farm and with her brothers. As she got older, she went into people's homes and assisted with housekeeping and helping new mothers with their babies.



She started dating the love of her life Gerrit Swier and they were united in marriage on February 20, 1947, after he had returned from the service. They lived on a farm in the Colton area, where they milked cows, raised chickens and pigs. She moved into Colton after Gerrit passed away on August 10, 1983. She then began working in the kitchen Terrace Manor Nursing Home in Dell Rapids, where she cooked meals and baked her famous cookies and spent time with the residents and enjoyed working with the staff.



Julie was a lifelong member of Christian Reformed Church in Colton, now Faith Community Church. Gerrit and Julie enjoyed bowling on Saturday nights, fishing with their friends, playing cards with family and friends, and working with Gerrit on the farm and raising their four children.



Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Linda (Jim) Cross, Parker; sons, Ron (Carol) Swier, Avon; Gary (Nola) Swier, Watertown, and Gale (Leanne) Swier, Madison; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; brothers, Lowell (June) Van Liere, Hartford and Roy (Elaine) Van Liere, Colton; sisters in law, Esther Van Liere, Dell Rapids and Helen Van Liere, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, brothers, Adrian, John, Melvin and sister in law, Jeanette Van Liere.



The family of Julie Swier request memorials be directed to Faith Community Church or Dells Nursing and Rehab.

