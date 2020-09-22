Justin Timothy Montagne, 27, of Vermillion, SD, died as the result of injuries from an auto accident on September 20, 2020.



Justin was born May 5, 1993, in Sioux City, IA, to Tim and Julie (Halverson) Montagne. He grew up on his families' farms in Union County, South Dakota, where he developed his passion for farming and raising livestock. He was active in 4-H, Boy Scouts, the South Dakota Jr. Limousin Association, and the North American Junior Limousin Association. He especially loved poultry and his favorite project was the Ak-Sar-Ben broiler chicken project. Justin had an affinity for all animals. He raised cattle, chickens, broilers, goats, donkeys and had recently added hogs and sheep to his herd. He had plans to offer the hogs for sale locally for meat. He graduated from Elk Point-Jefferson High School in 2011 where he was active in football and track. Justin attended Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, IA.



Justin worked at Heine Farms Feedyard, Fordyce, NE, for several years; he used his CDL driving truck for construction and cement companies in the Denver, CO, area, he was a ranch hand at the Bill King Ranch, Moriarty, NM, and at the time of his death he was a truck driver for Midwest Ready Mix & Equipment, Vermillion, SD. Justin loved nature and the outdoors including hiking, kayaking and hunting. He constantly studied pickups, tractors and conservation practices. He planted over 100 trees this summer on his mother's property. He was full of surprises and known for his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his parents, Julie (Halverson) Montagne, Elk Point, SD, and Tim (Michele) Montagne, Jefferson, SD; grandparents, Oliver and Mary Montagne, Jefferson, SD; a sister, Alexa Montagne, Lubbock, TX; four aunts, Carol (Ken) Olsen, (Ken) Huron, SD; Jackie Montagne, LeMars, IA; Therese (Tom) Spehar, Duluth, MN and Molly (Dean) Ramlo, Brookings, SD; two uncles, Britt Montagne, Jefferson, SD, and Breck Montagne, St. Paul, MN; and 15 first cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Darrell and Grace Halverson, and an aunt, Joyce Halverson.

