Kailey J. Varnadoe, 24, Sioux Falls, died suddenly and unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home.



A Memorial reception will be held 1-3pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Heartland Funeral Home. Due to the COVID Virus, no formal services will be held. All guests are requested to follow protocols, wear a mask, and remember social distancing.



Kailey Justine Varnadoe was born on June 4, 1995, to Lisa Bonds and Tommie Varnadoe in Walterboro, South Carolina.



Anyone who knew Kailey knew that she was a bright and beautiful soul. She loves music and singing and wanted to make a career out of cosmetology. She is loved by so many people.



Her memory lives on by her mother Lisa Bonds and step-father, Brandin; stepmother, Candace Varnadoe whom she considered her bonus mom; grandparents, Sheryl, Rolland & Faith; her siblings Crystal, Christopher, Clayton (CJ), Emma and Cody; her niece Ella; many aunts and uncle's including Samantha & Lee, Amy & Charles, Mandy, Marshall, Beau & Paula, and Andrea and Jay; her cousins and many other family and friends that she felt we're just like her family.



She is preceded in death by her father and best friend Tommie Varnadoe and grandmother Brenda.

