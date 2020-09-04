Karen Stordahl, age 83, passed away after a six year battle with dementia and pancreatic cancer on September 1, 2020.



Karen Jean Stordahl, daughter to Selmer (Toby) and Eva Iverson, was born on June 29, 1937 in Jasper MN. She grew up and graduated from Jasper High School in 1955. During her high school years, she played drums for the Jasper High. Her mom would pass down humorous ""words of wisdom"" to Karen and her sister Patsy, which they passed down to their kids, these ""hidden gems"" provided for much laughter on future holiday occasions. (Don't eat the first pickle in the jar because it wasn't in the juice).



While in Minneapolis, she would spend time with Robert (Bob) Stordahl while he went to tech school. Both returned to Jasper and were married in 1959. The two of them moved to Jamestown, ND where Bob went to work at the local lumber yard designing and building homes. Her first son, Bruce, was born in July of 1962.



They eventually moved back to Jasper so that Bob could help out at his parent's meat locker. They left Jasper and moved to Watertown, SD after Bob took a job with John Morell. During their time in Watertown, Karen went to work part time as a bookkeeper at Dorothy's, a small retail store located downtown. While in Watertown, her second child (Mark) was born in June 1974. Six months later, they had moved to Sioux Falls, SD.



In Sioux Falls, Karen stayed home and raised the boys. She loved to attend her kids sporting events and was often the loudest mom in the stands, sometimes to her kid's dismay. She encouraged her kids to be active in as many activities as she could drive them to and loved to carpool friends around. Karen enjoyed cooking, especially around Christmas time, baking Christmas cookies like anise and sugar cookies, toffee bars, etc. Like her sister, Patsy, the cookies had to be certain colors, no deviations were allowed, or it was just wrong. Karen would participate in games with her kids as well as close family. The Jasper bowling alley was one of those times, where she bowled a 37, credited with one strike during that game! Pictionary was another game that mom would play, sometimes partnering with her sister, much to the amusement of their children. She enjoyed long walks and loved to play cards, pinochle being her favorite.



In 1990, the family moved to Fargo, ND and endured the frigid cold for 4 years. She took up cross country skiing with her neighbors and snowmobiled with her family every now and then. Her oldest left for Washington State (1992) while her youngest graduated from Fargo South (1992) and left for Grand Forks. They stayed there until 1994, when they moved to Minneapolis, eventually retuning to Sioux Falls in 1997.



She lived on the west side until the death of her husband in 2017 from pancreatic cancer. She then moved into assisted living due to being diagnosed with dementia one year earlier in 2016. A bout with jaundice around Thanksgiving resulted in the diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She then moved to Avera Prince of Peace where she would spend the rest of her days until her passing.



Karen enjoyed spending time with family, friends and relatives. She would attend the Jasper High School reunions to catch up on people and events in their life.



Karen is survived by her two sons, Bruce and Mark (and Julie), both of Sioux Falls. She has two grandchildren, Aspen (2½) and Breklynn (1) Stordahl.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store