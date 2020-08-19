1/1
Kelly Dianne Munson
1967-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Dianne Munson, 53, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Steven Munson; children, Michael McGinnis, Nathanial McGinnis; two sisters, Susan (William) Buettner, Karen Al-Ahmin, brother, David (Pam) Pano; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Anthoney; and her parents.

A celebration of life service will be 1:00-3:00pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a service at 2:00pm.

Due to COVID 19 the family request mask be worn and honor social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda McQuade
Coworker
August 19, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Steve
lora earl
Friend
August 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved