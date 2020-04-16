|
|
Kenneth C. Wilson, known to many as "KC", of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Friday, March 27, 2020, due to complications from surgery. His family was by his side at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ken was born in Redfield, South Dakota on April 16, 1928, the son of Charles and Agnes (Richmond) Wilson. He attended Clay Center High School in Nebraska, graduating in 1946. After graduation, he was employed on several construction projects in Kansas and Nebraska for highway departments and state aeronautics departments before being called to serve his country in the Korean War as a combat engineer in 1950. After his discharge in 1952, he continued his education by attending University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
Ken was united in marriage to Ada Marie Swartz on July 23, 1955 in Grand Island, Nebraska. To this union, three children were born, David, Michael and Mary. He and Marie made their home in Pierre, South Dakota for many years. Marie preceded him in death in 1995. Ken later married Alpha Jean Peterson in Pierre, SD.
He was employed as a Licensed Professional Engineer for South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) in Pierre beginning in 1957. He retired as SD DOT Chief Bridge Engineer in 1990. Ken was recognized by induction into the DOT Hall of Honor in 2009. In 2010, he and Jean moved to Sioux City, Iowa. Jean passed away in 2017. Ken resided at Sunrise Retirement Community until the time of his death.
In his spare time, Ken loved being with family, from summer camping and fishing trips to watching grandkids in various sporting events. He would often reminisce about his younger years of playing basketball and running track. He loved fishing and hunting. Ken also was an expert carpenter who enjoyed woodworking and building models of various kinds. He was a life-long, avid Cornhusker football fan, had been a student pilot, and was active in Toastmasters and Investment Clubs.
Ken is survived by his 3 children and their spouses, David (Alice) Wilson of Federal Way, WA, Michael (Laura) Wilson of Auburn, WA, and Mary (Brian) Davis of Elk Point, SD; 4 grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffany) Wilson of Marysville, WA, Caitlin Davis, Cody Davis, and Calli Davis all of Elk Point, SD; and 3 great-grandchildren, Ava Porras, Kyla Wilson, and Caleb Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie, his second wife, Jean, his grandson, Derek Porras, his parents, his siblings, Myrtle Janes and Carrol Wilson; two sisters-in law, Marsha Wilson and Helen Baker; and, two brothers-in-law, Leonard Swartz and Don Swartz.
Ken always had a smile and a great sense of humor. Many people would say he had more patience than anyone you would ever know. His example of honesty, integrity, kindness and strength of character are qualities his family will never forget and hope to always emulate. He was by far the most selfless man you would ever meet. Always wanting to care for and help others in need. He will be missed my many people who knew and loved him.
Mass of Christian Burial with private immediate family only will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point with Father Joe Vogel officiating. Private family burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the service. Date and time of services are to be determined at a later time.
Memorials may be directed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pierre American Legion Post 8, Hospice of Siouxland, Sioux City, IA.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 16, 2020