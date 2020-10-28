Lance Blackford, age 42, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Crooks, SD, went for a drive with Lola, his faithful companion, and was involved in a fatal automobile accident on Wednesday September 9, 2020.







A Celebration of Life will be held at the Crooks Community Center on Saturday November 21, 2020 from 1 - 4pm. At 2:00pm a Memorial Service will be observed.







Masks are strongly recommended.







Lance Lee Blackford was born on January 14,1978 in Sioux Falls, SD to Myrna and Terry Blackford. Lance had a smile and a personable personality from the moment he was born. He grew up in Crooks, SD and he received his education from the Tri-Valley School District. Lance enjoyed playing any kind of games with the neighborhood kids in the empty lot behind his house, walking the railroad tracks, fishing, and bike riding. Lance played baseball for the local team that was coached by his dad when he was in elementary school. He had a love for adventure and being with his friends. His smile and dimples were contagious.







Lance was a member of West Nidaros Lutheran Church. He attended Sunday School, Bible School, had his First Communion and was confirmed there. He also attended Shetek Lutheran Camp.







Lance played the saxophone, basketball, and football. It was in those years he met his life long friends besides the neighborhood families. They created a bond like seen in the movies, Stand By Me or The Sand Lot. He loved life, the Chicago Bears and Cubs, any type of adventure, hanging out with friends, spending time outdoors and funny t shirts.







After high school, Lance was given the opportunity to learn the trade of building water tanks. He continued that trade throughout most of his life. He didn't mind the hard work, long hours or time away from his physical address. Instead he embraced the experiences, people he met and the satisfaction of building something that would last the elements of that area. While he was building tanks he was able to travel to numerous islands helping rebuild after hurricane destruction and in countless cities in America. While working he would try to see a college football games, concerts, local sites, and visit with friends who may have moved to that area. Lance was fortunate to work with people he considered close friends. Throughout his life of working on the road or away from home Lance always found the time to call his mom and sisters. When he called them he always asked about his nephews and nieces. His heart was huge and he was always willing to help family and friends whenever he could.







A couple of years ago, Lance and some of his special people in his life moved to the Nashville Tennessee area where Dalzell Tank is based. Lance enjoyed the warmer climate and less travel time while living in Tennessee.







Lance had a love for dogs which he got from his Grandpa Harberts. He loved spoiling them. Lola and Lance had a special bond. They enjoyed going on long runs, went for ice cream and played together. Lola traveled with Lance while he was working on the road this last year.







Lance loved spending time with Shauntelle, Tyrell, and Amanda. They enjoyed dressing up for the Zombie Walk, playing at the park, school activities, and family time. Lance shared with them his favorite family memories that he experienced with them like: sledding, riding the go carts, 4th of July parades, camping, picnics, and the importance of "hanging out" and sharing stories.

