Larry Lee Blasius, 72, of Kimball, SD passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home. Funeral Mass is 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery, Kimball. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. prior to services on Friday. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements.
Larry Lee Blasius was born on May 20, 1948 to Leo and Lillian (Geppert) Blasius in Mitchell, SD. He attended Kimball Public School and went to work on the family farm. In April of 1968 he was called to serve his country in the US Navy and then honorably discharged in August of 1969 to come home and take over the farming and ranching after his father's death; as his siblings were all either married or in school at the time.
On April 18, 1970 Larry was united in marriage to Gayle "Jeanie" Tarabetz at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball. He was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church and Drips American Legion Post #130. Larry enjoyed stock car racing, fishing, hunting, and loved spending time with his grandkids, family and friends.
Grateful for having shared in Larry's life: his wife of over 50 years, Gayle "Jeanie" Blasius of Kimball, SD; his son, Travis (Tara) Blasius of Box Elder, SD; four grandchildren: Devin, Tyler, Shaylee and Ashlyn Blasius; eight siblings: Irene Mines of Canada, Bob (Loretta) Blasius of Kimball, SD, Doris (Ed) Klose of Mitchell, SD, Ruth Ann Thomas of Gillette, WY, Marie Pazour of Kimball, SD, Dorothy (Carroll) Priebe of Pukwana, SD, Mike (Nancy) Blasius of Kimball, SD and Chuck (Dayle ) Blasius of Kimball, SD; a sister-in-law, Linda (Mick) Schmiesing of Minnesota; a brother-in-law, Richard Tarabetz of Utah; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lillian Blasius; a sister, Peg Gagner; a brother, Donnie Blasius; four brothers-in-law: Delmar Mines, Dwayne Thomas, Chester Pazour and Larry Gagner; and in-laws, Orlyn and Josephine Tarabetz.
Memorials in Larry's honor may be directed to: Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital Voluntary Service, 2501 W. 22nd St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.