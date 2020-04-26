Home

Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Service
To be announced at a later date
LaVonne Willems


1932 - 2020
LaVonne Willems Obituary
LaVonne Willems passed away at Palisades Health Care, April 3rd, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in Nobles County, MN on April 27, 1932 to John and Anna (Aanenson) McClure. She attended grade school in Nobles and Rock County MN. She graduated from Luverne High School in 1950. After graduation she worked at the Rock Co. Bank in Luverne until she married Tom Willems on Nov. 17, 1952. They farmed in Springwater Township, MN until 1968 when they moved to Garretson, SD. LaVonne went to work at the Garretson Farmers Coop as a bookkeeper until she retired in 1987. After retiring they lived in Garretson until her death.

She is survived by her husband Tom; children: Mark, Madison SD, Mary (Brian Parr), New Ipswich, NH, Janet Tyrrell, Garretson, Nancy (John Brandsma), Brandon SD, Judy Sievert, Garretson, Daniel (Lisa) Garretson, and David, Brandon SD; 16 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; and a brother Steven (Sheryl) Mitchell, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Cheryl McKenna and Susan Marie (infant), and a son Michael James (infant); brothers: John Jr, Arlen, Melford, Douglas, Gary & Roger; a son-in-law Darwin Sievert; and a grandson Eric Bjorneberg.

Cremains burial and services will be at a later date.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 26, 2020
