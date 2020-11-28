LeAnne (Moller) Fosdick, 68, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.



LeAnne was born November 13th, 1952 in Enterprise, AL. She was the daughter of Gilbert and Lois (Bruinsma) Moller. LeAnne graduated from Stickney High School in 1971 and received her bachelor's degree in Radiologic Technology. She worked for many years at Dakota Medical Specialist before becoming an instructor of x-ray technology at Mitchell Technical Institute. She dedicated her career to helping others, both through hands on care and sharing her knowledge and expertise.



LeAnne was a very active member of the First Lutheran Church of Mitchell, participating in the church choir and in committees to support the church. In 2008, she participated in a mission to help clean up New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.



LeAnne married Larry Fosdick in July of 2015 in Mitchell, SD. They moved to Sioux Falls in 2017 after LeAnne's retirement from MTI and enjoyed spending time doing some traveling, visiting their children and grandchildren, and doing hobbies at home. They joined the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. LeAnne joined the church choir to continue her singing.



LeAnne is survived by her husband, Larry, Sioux Falls, SD; her two children; Matthew Messer, Mitchell SD, Angela (Justin) Allen, Waukee, IA; grandchildren Mazzy Messer, Simon Allen, Hank Allen, and Max Allen; brother Barry (Jean) Moller, Stickney, SD; sister Pamela (Larry) Goldammer, Billings, MT; brother Dan (Joann) Moller, Stickney, SD; brother-in-law Duane Schubauer, Black Hawk, SD.



LeAnne was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Lois Moller and her sister Jean Marie Schubauer.



LeAnne will forever be remembered for her kind heart, her endless patience, and her unwavering faith. She will be missed by all who loved her.

