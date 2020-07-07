Lee A. Haack, 73, Brandon, SD, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Memorial Services will be 11am, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Blessed Redeemer Lutheran Church, Brandon, SD, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Pomeroy, IA, at a later date.



Lee Allen Haack was born on September 27, 1946, in Pomeroy, IA, to Herman and Marie (Gutz) Haack, the eighth of nine children. He was baptized on October 13, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pomeroy, IA. Lee attended Immanuel Lutheran grade school and was confirmed. Lee graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1964.



In 1969, Lee graduated from Iowa State University. While he attended Iowa State College, he served in the Iowa Air National Guard. Following his graduation, he worked as a Claims Adjuster for Equitable Life Insurance in Minneapolis, MN. It was there that he met his future wife, Elaine Anderson. They were united in marriage on September 4, 1976, at Badger Lutheran Church in Badger, IA. This union was blessed with two children, Jessica and Matthew.



Lee worked as District Sales Manager for Allis-Chalmers, working out of their offices in Big Rapids, MI, and later Valparaiso, IN. He next worked in Reynoldsburg, OH, for Kubota as Regional Sales Manager in the construction equipment division. His final employment was in Fairmont, MN, working for Yanmar as a Regional Sales Manager in the construction equipment division. Following Lee's and Elaine's retirement, they moved to Brandon, SD, in 2013.



Lee's hobbies included watching ISU football and basketball, golf, and raising West Highland White Terriers. He also enjoyed taking fishing trips with his family. Lee was a member of Blessed Redeemer Lutheran Church in Brandon, SD.



Lee is survived by his wife Elaine of Brandon, SD; daughter Jessica (Mark) Toland of Brandon, SD; son Matthew (Devan) Haack of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Abigail and Nathan Toland, and Claire Haack; siblings: Marcella Desormey of Minneapolis, MN; Charles (Donna) Haack of Spring Hill, FL; Carol Ford of Bellevue, NE; Judy (Jim) Binzen of Thomson, IL; sisters-in-law: Cheri (Eldon) Brue of Golden Valley, MN; Marlene (Marlin) Edwards of Savage; MN, Wanda Anderson of Savage, MN; and Karen (William) Johnson of Cottage Grove, MN; nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.



Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marie Haack; siblings: Robert Haack, Donald Haack, Luella (Haack) Hammen, Leslie Haack; granddaughter, Mackenzie Haack; brothers-in-laws, Zeno Hammen, Joseph Desormey, George Ford; and sisters-in-laws, Marion Haack, Lucille Haack.

