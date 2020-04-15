|
|
On Sunday, March 29, 2020 Lee Hughes; loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 84 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls, SD.
Lee was born at home on April 21, 1935 in Stromsburg, NE, youngest son to Archie and Ruby Hughes. He grew up on the farm where he was born.
Lee met Donna Rice at his best friend's wedding where they were both part of the bridal party. Lee knew right away this was the girl he wanted to marry. They eloped in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 28, 1957 and were married for 62 glorious years. Lee could never believe his luck that a woman as beautiful as he felt Donna was agreed to be his wife! To this union were born three children: Cindy, Dan and Sheri.
Lee worked many jobs throughout his life but finally went back to his roots and true passion of farming. He farmed near Watertown, SD. Lee also had a passion and a gift for restoring antique John Deere tractors. His restored tractors are all over the United States and some even went across the ocean to Sweden!
More than anything else Lee loved his family. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved giving them rides on the tractor and four-wheeler when they were little. He was always ready for a good game of monster with them or sharing a life lesson while sipping on a strong cup of coffee.
Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend Donna, daughter Cindy (Jerry) Palleschi, Sioux Falls, son Dan (Cindy) Hughes, Watertown; daughter Sheri Nelson, Sioux Falls; grandchildren Chelsea, Nick, Keegan, Ryan, Wade, Morgan, Eric, and Molly and great grandchildren Murray and Ruby. Lee is also survived by two sister in laws Linda Hanson of Genoa, NE and Marylou Rice of Hayfield, MN and numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph and infant sister.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020