Leighton Arthur Hanson, 84, of Sioux Falls SD. Born on June 18, 1936 passed away on August 31. He was proceeded in death by his parents Chester and Caroline Hanson, Brothers Norman, Donald, and twin brother Lorrell. His sister Hazel who lives in Brookings. The family farmed outside of Humboldt where he attended school and was a very good athlete and a so so student. He had many careers during his life at a creamery, bulk milk driver, Metz baking company, Argus Leader, and Qualified presort where he was employed until his death. Now how the main rock of our family truly lived, While attending school in Humboldt he met Delorise and the two were married for 64 year. Dad liked working on cars, and was one of the best mechanics around even though he always said he was a parts changer, he was a avid Twins fan and to see them win world in 87 was something he always loved and then to see them again do it in 91 was amazing, he always said he wished his dad could have seen them win a series. He loved the Vikings and never went anywhere without some sort of there gear on even though they never showed the love back! Dad was the type of guy that if you need something or help he was the first one everyone called even if you weren’t family, that just who he was and will be missed by so many. He taught us a lot and something maybe he shouldn’t have. He is survived by his wife and friend of 70 years and married for 64, Delorise (Mick) Hanson, Daughter Patti Hanson, son Randy (Kelly) Hanson, son Richard (Dawn) Hanson, son Rob Hanson, daughter Pam Nesbit, son Russ (Sarah) Hanson. Grandchildren Rachel, Jon, Andy, Kasey, Lori, Tyler, Sara, Alyssia, Justin, Alex, Santana, Alaynna, Conner, Colin. And 14 1/3 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family will be present one hour prior to the service for visitation. Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Leighton Hanson funeral Time: Sep 4, 2020 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/91816324677 Meeting ID: 918 1632 4677

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store