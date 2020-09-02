1/1
Leighton Arthur Hanson
1936-2020
Leighton Arthur Hanson, 84, of Sioux Falls SD. Born on June 18, 1936 passed away on August 31. He was proceeded in death by his parents Chester and Caroline Hanson, Brothers Norman, Donald, and twin brother Lorrell. His sister Hazel who lives in Brookings. The family farmed outside of Humboldt where he attended school and was a very good athlete and a so so student. He had many careers during his life at a creamery, bulk milk driver, Metz baking company, Argus Leader, and Qualified presort where he was employed until his death. Now how the main rock of our family truly lived, While attending school in Humboldt he met Delorise and the two were married for 64 year. Dad liked working on cars, and was one of the best mechanics around even though he always said he was a parts changer, he was a avid Twins fan and to see them win world in 87 was something he always loved and then to see them again do it in 91 was amazing, he always said he wished his dad could have seen them win a series. He loved the Vikings and never went anywhere without some sort of there gear on even though they never showed the love back! Dad was the type of guy that if you need something or help he was the first one everyone called even if you weren’t family, that just who he was and will be missed by so many. He taught us a lot and something maybe he shouldn’t have. He is survived by his wife and friend of 70 years and married for 64, Delorise (Mick) Hanson, Daughter Patti Hanson, son Randy (Kelly) Hanson, son Richard (Dawn) Hanson, son Rob Hanson, daughter Pam Nesbit, son Russ (Sarah) Hanson. Grandchildren Rachel, Jon, Andy, Kasey, Lori, Tyler, Sara, Alyssia, Justin, Alex, Santana, Alaynna, Conner, Colin. And 14 1/3 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family will be present one hour prior to the service for visitation. Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Leighton Hanson funeral Time: Sep 4, 2020 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/91816324677 Meeting ID: 918 1632 4677

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
September 3, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Leighton's passing. Know that you and the family are in our thoughts.. Eternal rest to Leighton and peace to you and your family.
John and Peg O'Dea Lippert
Friend
September 3, 2020
His positive attitude is what I will remember most. A great loss to your family, our prayers are with you.
Mark Hyronemus
Friend
September 3, 2020
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS LEIGHTON WAS A KIND AND CARING SOUL REST IN PEASE LEIGHTON
pamela carpenter
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
Pam so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Denise Dale
Friend
September 2, 2020
Being one of the "kids of the neighborhood", I have many fond memories of Leighton while growing up and hanging around with the Hanson family. Mickey, our thoughts and prayers are with and for you and the rest of the family.
Keith Graber
Neighbor
September 2, 2020
Mick— we are so terribly sorry for your great loss of Leighton and all you’ve been through these last few months. You were both such major players in this big Hanson family and despite the long road west, you guys were the ones that ALWAYS showed up for so many of our family events. We will sure miss that other half without his warm and friendly presence. Peace to you, your kids and grandkids as you adjust to this big void in your lives. Take care of yourself!!
Ginger and Kerry Dangerud
Family
September 2, 2020
I worked with Leighton at Qualified Presort. I enjoyed talking with him when I would see him in the break room before his shift or when he stopped in to get his check. He was a hard working guy and always so friendly. He will be missed. Sorry for your loss.
April Mulder
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Leighton was a wonderful neighbor who would help anyone, also he was the best mechanic on West 15th Street, our prayers are with his family.
Pat and Nancy Shannon
September 2, 2020
What a wonderful person Leighton was. He will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Cheryl Ruth
Friend
September 2, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Mick and all the Hanson boys and girls, family and friends. So many good childhood memories playing in that busy house. What a great guy. May solace find you in this time of heartache.
Matt Varns
Friend
September 2, 2020
I worked with Leighton at QPS. He was so caring and a quick wit! I truly enjoyed our conversations. My prayers are with you all
Carol Lewis
Friend
September 1, 2020
Dear Delorise,
If it were possible I would be there with you. I am truly sorry that Leighton is gone. So many memories and good times with you both. Keeping you in my thoughts. Mary O'Dea Runyon
Mary Runyon
Friend
September 1, 2020
He will be so missed. I am glad I got the opportunity to know him during those November visits. God grant you all peace.
Trish Peck
Family
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
Bruce Schipper
Friend
