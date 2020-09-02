Leighton Hanson, 84, passed away peacefully at Sanford USD Medical Center on August 31, 2020.Funeral services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family will be present one hour prior to the service for visitation.Leighton is survived by his wife, Delorise "Mick" Hanson; children, Patti Hanson, Randy (Kelly) Hanson, Richard (Dawn) Hanson, Rob Hanson, Pam Nesbit, Russ (Sarah) Hanson; 14 grandchildren, and 14 1/3 great grandchildren.Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Leighton Hanson funeralTime: Sep 4, 2020 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 918 1632 4677