1/1
Leighton Hanson
1936-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leighton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leighton Hanson, 84, passed away peacefully at Sanford USD Medical Center on August 31, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family will be present one hour prior to the service for visitation.
Leighton is survived by his wife, Delorise "Mick" Hanson; children, Patti Hanson, Randy (Kelly) Hanson, Richard (Dawn) Hanson, Rob Hanson, Pam Nesbit, Russ (Sarah) Hanson; 14 grandchildren, and 14 1/3 great grandchildren.


Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Leighton Hanson funeral
Time: Sep 4, 2020 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/91816324677

Meeting ID: 918 1632 4677

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 2, 2020
I worked with Leighton at QPS. He was so caring and a quick wit! I truly enjoyed our conversations. My prayers are with you all
Carol Lewis
Friend
September 1, 2020
Dear Delorise,
If it were possible I would be there with you. I am truly sorry that Leighton is gone. So many memories and good times with you both. Keeping you in my thoughts. Mary O'Dea Runyon
Mary Runyon
Friend
September 1, 2020
He will be so missed. I am glad I got the opportunity to know him during those November visits. God grant you all peace.
Trish Peck
Family
September 1, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ginger Dangerud
September 1, 2020
Bruce Schipper
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved