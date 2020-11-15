Leona Anna Mullner, 82, passed away November 9, 2020 at Avantara Norton care facility in Sioux Falls, SD



Leona Anna was born September 12, 1938 to John Joy and Mary Anna (Schmidt) Mullner.



She grew up around and made her home as an adult in the Aberdeen area. She had and raised one son, Kermith, on her own. She worked hard for 3M in Aberdeen all her life. In retirement she always talked of and missed the ladies she worked with, especially her life-long friend Carlene. She remained in Aberdeen until 2016 when she moved to Sioux Falls to be near Travis and Alana.



In November of 2017, she made her home at Covington Heights care facility and later Avantara Norton. She was a fiesty little woman and loved to keep the staff on their toes at all times. She was an avid fan of NASCAR and anything to do with puppies.



She is survived by her grandson Travis Mullner and his wife Alana of Sioux Falls, grandson Tyler Mullner (Melisa) of Fessenden ND, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 great-grand puppies.



Sister, Jean Barnes of Zion IL; and daughter in law, Rose.



She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Mullner, one brother LeRoy ""Sunny"" Mullner, and her only son Kermith Mullner.



Private family services will be held at a later date.

