Leona Nielson
1933 - 2020
Leona Marie Nielson passed away peacefully May 27,2020 at the Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 86.

Leona, daughter of Benjamin and Erma Borah was born on August 13, 1933. She grew up in Oldham, SD. She was united in marriage to Walter Nielson on September 29, 1950 at Ramsey Baptist Church, Montrose, South Dakota.

Leona loved being a farm wife, mother, grandmother, and great Grandmother. Leona's faith in God was evident through her love for people and music by playing the piano and accordion in church and nursing homes, but her family was first. She loved to do things for her family and friends. She shared her cooking and baking gifts. The couple wintered in Weslaco, Texas for 25 years.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Darrel) Alcott, Big Lake, MN, Randy (Jeanette) Nielson, Madison, SD, Jim (Renita) Nielson, Sioux Falls, SD, Dan (Loxy) Nielson, Joplin, Mo, Bob (Theresa) Nielson, Sioux Falls, SD, 16 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, Brothers; Ken Borah, McKinney, TX, and Les (Susan) Borah, Dolton, SD, Sister in law Genine Borah, Salem, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter, son Richard Nielson, Brothers, Clayton and Milton Borah, sister-in-laws Shirley Borah and Dorothy Borah, infant brother.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 10:30 at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. Due to the corona-virus, the funeral will be for immediate families only. On Friday, May 29, from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. an open visitation to the public without the family present will take place at Heritage Funeral Home. A virtual funeral will be available on Zoom live for your viewing.

Published in KELOLAND on May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. (Your neighbor) Jim & Gladys Mead and family
Neighbor
