LeRoy Allen "Roy" Van Liere
1940-2020
Roy Van Liere, 80, of Colton, passed away on October 19, 2020, at Dells Nursing & Rehab Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's Lewy Body Dementia. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Faith Community Church in Colton. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids.

Roy was born on April 28, 1940 to Pete and Dena (Van Hunnik) Van Liere. He attended Berdahl and Huntimer Country Schools. Roy was united in marriage to Elaine Van Dyk on December 11, 1959 in Colton. They were blessed with four children: Mark, Terry, Doug, and Mike.

Roy and Elaine farmed in the Colton area where they lived for 30 years. They moved into Colton in 1990. Roy also worked for Rapid-Air and Meuller Company in Madison and the Minnehaha County Highway Department for 21 years. He was a member of Faith Community Church. He enjoyed many Gaither and Gospel Concerts. He also enjoyed feeding the birds…especially orioles.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Elaine, Colton; sons, Doug (Bridget) Van Liere, Madison, and Mike (Wendy) Van Liere, White House, TN; seven grandchildren: Jocelyn Burtnett, Kamie (Brock) Wittrock, Marcus Van Liere, Brenna Van Liere, Lexie Van Liere, Emily Van Liere, and Gerrit Van Liere; four great grandchildren: Amery and Dayton Burtnett, and Ivy and Iris Wittrock; a brother, Lowell (June) Van Liere, Hartford; and sisters-in-law, Helen Van Liere and Esther Van Liere.

Roy was preceded in death by his sons, Mark in 2012, and Terry in 1968; grandson in law, Sam Burtnett in 2020; brothers, Melvin, Adrian, and John; sister, Julie Swier; and his parents.

Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Faith Community Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Faith Community Church
