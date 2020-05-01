Linda Kay Paulson, 72 of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village. She was born on October 15, 1947 in South Dakota, the daughter of Thomas and Lillian (Paulsen) Grocott. She grew up on the family farm near Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Donald D. Paulson; together they had 3 children, Cathy, Cheryl, and Kirk.

Linda worked for Sioux Valley Hospital for over 25 years as a nutritionist. She was a very spunky lady who enjoyed crossword puzzles, old western movies and t v shows, playing Bingo and her Diet Coke.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 3 children, Cathy, Cheryl and Kirk (Susie); her grandchildren, Blue, Derrick, Tyler, Hanna and Bennett; her siblings, Dennis Grocott, Lois Stofferahn and Mick (Elena) Grocott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Gladys Hoven, Betty Eisenberg, Donald (Pete) Grocott, Gene Grocott and Glenn (Bud) Grocott and a grandchild, Cayla.

A memorial service for Linda may be held at a later date.

