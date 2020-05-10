Lindsey Lee Hegdahl, 35, passed on May 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with Huntington's disease surrounded by those she loved at Dougherty Hospice House.



Lindsey was born on June 29, 1984, in Madison, SD, to Ron and Brenda Hegdahl. Lindsey attended and graduated Washington High School in 2002 and went on to obtain her nursing degree from the University of South Dakota, graduating in 2006.



As a child, Lindsey cherished spending time at the farm with her grandparents and Uncle Bill. Lindsey adored being around kids, animals, and especially dogs. Growing up, Lindsey loved being with her friends and playing softball. Lindsey also loved celebrating all the holidays and cherished her time when she could be surrounded by her family.



Lindsey not only enjoyed her social times, but she found great pleasure in her quiet time. Lindsey would often go for long hikes and loved taking her dogs for walks to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.



Lindsey LOVED people, always brightened a room with her smile, and gave the best hugs. She had a sincere, warm and caring heart that was filled with love and kindness. Even as Lindsey's health declined, she continued to show tremendous grace and love to all around her. Her big warm hugs continued up to the day she passed away.



Lindsey adored her care team and the volunteers at Dougherty Hospice House. Lindsey's family thanks everyone at Dougherty for their devoted and exceptional care they provided Lindsey and the family.



Lindsey is survived by her mother, Brenda Healy-Gehling (Denny); grandparents, Violet Healy, and a number of cousins, aunts and uncles who loved her dearly.



She is preceded in death by her father, Ron Hegdahl; brother, Scott Hegdahl; grandfather, Don Healy.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with a rosary at 5:30. Lindsey's funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a luncheon and burial to follow. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Montrose, SD.

