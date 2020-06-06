Lois Elaine Myre, age 88, of Garretson, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Private family services will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. (Service will be live streamed via the Zion Lutheran and Minnehaha Funeral Home Facebook Pages.) Public burial will follow at approximately 11:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Garretson. Public visitation without the family present will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garretson Fire Department or Garretson Community Ambulance.



Lois was born on November 29, 1931, near Hartford, South Dakota, to Wilhelm and Clara (Drugley) Jastram. Lois attended country school until moving into Hartford in 3rd grade. She then moved to Sioux Falls and finally to Garretson in 5th grade. She graduated from Garretson High School in 1949. As a teenager, Lois began working at the Garretson Creamer wrapping butter for Dairyland Creamery. In 1949, she began working at the Corner Café washing dishes, then waitressing, and finally as a cook until May 1955.



On February 5, 1954, Lois married Eugene Myre in Luverne, Minnesota. Lois then began working for the Garretson School Lunch Program in the fall of 1963. She continued working for the school for 38 years, serving three generations of students, until retiring in 2001. After her retirement she worked part-time at Haffer Health/Rainbow Delight for several years.



Lois was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she active as a Sunday school teacher, Bible study teacher, board of education member, Faith Circle, and the quilters. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Palisade Lassies Extension Club, Garretson Senior Citizens, Garretson Red Hatters, Lois Club, and the Neighbor's Club. Lois also helped the residents at the nursing home play bingo every Wednesday.



Survivors include her children: Donald (Kathy) Myre, Garretson, Gordon (Jody) Myre, Boise, Idaho, and John (Ann) Myre, Garretson; daughter-in-law, Denise Myre, Dell Rapids; 8 grandchildren: Katherine (John B. III) Narigon, Joe Myre, Tom (Autumn) Myre, Ashley (Brad) Donovan, Kayla (Josh) Bolstad, Aaron Myre, Danielle Myre, and Amanda (Damian) White; two step grandchildren: Robert DeChenne and Hannah Hopson; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (LouWonna) Jastram, Garretson; sisters: Myrtle Odde, Dell Rapids, and Lorraine (Gary) Mears, Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene on March 3, 2006; son, Douglas; and two brothers and one sister.

