Corsica - Lois Lorraine Fisher, 92, died at Good Samaritan Society in Corsica on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Grace Reformed Church in Corsica with burial following in Graceland Cemetery in Corsica. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.



Lois Lorraine Fisher was born January 12, 1928 to John and Nellie (VandenBerge) Noteboom northwest of Corsica where she attended Garden Valley Country School. She graduated from Corsica High School in 1945. After attending Southern State College and Black Hills Teachers College, she taught at a Douglas County rural school, California, and Gregory, SD. She was united in marriage to Francis Fisher on September 15, 1949 in Grace Reformed Church, and to this union four children were born: Peggy, Kent, Suzanne and Bradley. She made profession of her faith in the Grace Reformed Church, where for many years she taught Sunday School, Catechism classes and directed music. She was an active member of the Women of Grace, Coffeebreak and enjoyed her many other social groups. Her hobby was embroidering and hand quilting more than 170 quilts. She corrected prisoner lessons for the Crossroad Bible Institute for 12 years. For some years, she worked in the grocery store and the Title I program of Corsica Elementary School. She died at Good Samaritan Society in Corsica on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 92.



She is survived by 2 daughters, Peggy (Dan) Christensen and Suzanne (Kevin) Menning, 2 sons, Kent Fisher and Bradley Fisher, 3 sisters, Mary Doorn, Ruth Bailey and Judy Vander Pol, 2 brothers, Gene Noteboom and Douglas Noteboom, 6 grandchildren, Leah (Todd) Herpst and their children, Alexandra, Ty and Rylea, Aaron (Jennifer) Christensen and their children, Lauren and Blake, Trase Fisher, Randa Fisher, Nick (Janel) Menning and their children, Micah and Morgan, and Mallory (Keaton) Whitcomb and their children, Avery and Levi.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis in 2001, and sister, Leona Van Roekel.



Lois' love and Godly legacy extended beyond her family to nieces, nephews, relatives and countless friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store