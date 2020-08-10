Lois Mildred (Linton) Oppold, 99 died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a brief illness. Private family mass will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:30pm Thursday evening at the church with a Scripture Service at 7:30pm. Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. The funeral mass will be live streamed. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home.Lois Mildred was born November 10, 1920 in Doon, Iowa to Walter and Alva (Hodge) Linton. Her family lived on many different farms in Iowa and South Dakota. She attended school to the eight grade and worked as a telephone operator in Harrisburg. She met the love of her life, Bernard Paul Oppold, a farmer near Harrisburg. They married Thanksgiving morning, November 30, 1939 when she was 19. After a 3 week honeymoon to California, they made their home at Bernard's family farm, Sunny Flat Farm, just south of Sioux Falls. As they lived with Bernard's parents, she learned to cook from her mother-in-law, Sophia. Lois resided on the farm for 70 years until moving to the Primrose Retirement Community at age 89.Lois and Bernard had 10 children, 9 girls and 1 boy. Lois' love was cooking for her family. She and Bernard also loved to go dancing, especially at the Arkota and at Wall Lake. She enjoyed her card club for 50 years, bingo, country music and winning many contests through KXRB. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court of St. Christina.She leaves behind her children, Dianne Bossman, Sioux Falls, SD; Pamela (Scott) Richards, Sandy, Utah; Jill Oppold, Montrose, SD; Paulette Frislie, Canton, SD; Kathy (Steve) Becker, Sioux Falls, SD and Todd (Yvonne) Oppold, Sioux Falls, SD; a sister-on-law, Erma Linton, Sioux Falls, SD; 13 grandchildren, Heidi Ericson, Jamen (Jackie) Benson, Jennifer (Mike) Reecy, Hope Carlson, Mike (Karolina) Slack, Janelle (Andrew) Sikora, Eve (Scott) Langerock, Bobbi Becker, Alex Oppold, Chelsey (Matt) Warner, Emma Oppold, Jon Garrett, and Mattea Oppold; and 15 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, her parents, 4 brothers, Clare, Lowell, Walter ""Bud"" and Leonard, a sister Francis, 4 daughters Jacqueline, Rosemary, Marsha and Teresa (Benson), 3 sons-in law, Marvin Bossman, Steve Frislie, and Roger Benson, and 2 grandsons Benjamin Becker and Gary Ericson.In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.