Lonnie Lydell Iverson
1948-2020
Lonnie Lydell Iverson, age 72, of Madison, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A memorial visitation with family present will be from 5-8:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids. Private interment will be at the Rosehill Cemetery, Wentworth.

Lonnie was born on March 19, 1948 in Sioux Center, Iowa to Lydell and Darlene (Petersen) Iverson. At a young age, he moved with his parents to Wentworth, SD. His father worked for the railroad and the family lived in the Wentworth Depot, which is now on display at Prairie Village in Madison. He attended elementary school in Wentworth, graduated from Chester High School, and earned a bachelor's degree from General Beadle College in Madison. He married Barbara Meyer. He worked for Rapid-Air Corporation and Mueller Pump, followed by a 30+ year career in quality control at Falcon Plastics in Madison.

Lonnie was a Hall of Fame Member of the SD Senior Games and a member of Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed antiquing and collecting. He spent countless hours practicing baseball, basketball, and football with his grandsons and loved watching them compete. He was selfless, taking enjoyment and pride in helping others.

Survivors include his children: Loren Iverson, Madison and Melanie (Jason) Pohlman, Jackson, Minnesota; grandsons: Mason and Carson Pohlman; mother, Darlene Iverson, Brookings; siblings: Terry Iverson, Brookings, Pam Iverson, Sioux Falls, and Cheryl Jones, Dauphin Island, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Lydell.

Blessed be the memory of Lonnie Lydell Iverson.

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 14, 2020.
