Lorell passed peacefully at Avera McKennan hospital on June 4th. A Celebration of life is to be held Sunday June 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Heritage funeral home 4800 S. Minnesota ave. Sioux Falls.



Lorell Nelson was born October 13,1940 to Elward and Dorothy Nelson. He was the youngest brother to Shirley, Beverly, Marjorie and Lloyl. Lorell passed peacefully on June 4th. He is survived by sons Wade and Craig, Daughters-in-law Jackie and Victoria, 5 grandchildren Joe, Erik, Cambria, Caitlyn and Charles and 3 great grandchildren Marcus, London and Siena.



The family would like to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the comforting messages and expressions of kindness during this time of bereavement. May the memories and joy he brought to us all continue to live on in our hearts.







"We know you'd be with us today, if heaven wasn't so far away"





