Lorell Nelson
1940-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorell passed peacefully at Avera McKennan hospital on June 4th. A Celebration of life is to be held Sunday June 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Heritage funeral home 4800 S. Minnesota ave. Sioux Falls.

Lorell Nelson was born October 13,1940 to Elward and Dorothy Nelson. He was the youngest brother to Shirley, Beverly, Marjorie and Lloyl. Lorell passed peacefully on June 4th. He is survived by sons Wade and Craig, Daughters-in-law Jackie and Victoria, 5 grandchildren Joe, Erik, Cambria, Caitlyn and Charles and 3 great grandchildren Marcus, London and Siena.

The family would like to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the comforting messages and expressions of kindness during this time of bereavement. May the memories and joy he brought to us all continue to live on in our hearts.



"We know you'd be with us today, if heaven wasn't so far away"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Dear Wade, Jackie and Family, We were so sorry to hear of the loss of your Father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time. With Love & Deepest Sympathy, From all your Friends at Village Pet and JFI
Village Pet & Johnson Feed
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved