Loretta F. Miller
1933 - 2020
Loretta F. Miller, 87, of Sioux Falls died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at New Day Church, Harrisburg, SD. Service will be livestreamed at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Monday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Burial will be at the Hill of Rest Memorial Park. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Loretta was born July 29, 1933 at Humboldt, South Dakota to parents Thomas and Deede (Wilder) Varns. She grew up in Colton and graduated from Colton High School in 1951. She then attended Sioux Falls College and graduated in 1955. She then was an English Teacher at the South Dakota School for the Deaf for 40 years.

Loretta married Duane M. Miller, May 31, 1957 in Colton. After their marriage they lived in Sioux Falls until her death.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Duane, Sioux Falls; daughter, Jane (Edward) Wahl, Olathe, KS; son, Rick (Tammy) Miller, Lecther, SD, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her brother, Norman (Dorothy) Varns, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Bandura, Erma Lahn, Betty Miller, Dorothy Welbig, Goldie Varns, Eula Varns; and brothers, Edward and James Varns.

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
New Day Church
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
