Lorraine Marie Hess, the daughter of Jens P. and Beulah (Hornby) Christensen, was born February 15, 1930 in Estherville, Iowa and departed this life on September 7, 2020 at Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 90 years.



Lorraine received her education in the Estherville Schools, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1947. She graduated from Estherville junior College in 1949. She was employed at Honeymead, Inc., as a personal secretary and bookkeeper. Lorraine was married to George Hess on November 23, 1949, at the Estherville Methodist Church, and they were blessed with 57 years together. In the fall of 1950 they moved to Ames, Iowa where George attended Iowa State University. Following his graduation, they moved to Gladbrook, IA where George taught and coached for two years. In 1954 they returned to Estherville where George was a teacher and a coach until his retirement. Over the years, Lorraine worked as a bookkeeper for Verdae Sawyer Accounting, Gene Ringsdorf Accounting, Wayne Crim Agricultural Service and Stall's Farm and Home. She then became a realtor working for Hassel Real Estate and the Pat Kelly ERA-Real Estate in the Lakes Area.



Lorraine spent many hours watching her husband's team's play and her children participate in their various sporting activities. She and George loved golfing, dancing, playing bridge and annual fishing trips to Northern Minnesota with family and friends. They especially enjoyed watching their grandchildren in their activities. They had traveled to most every state in the United States and following retirement they spent winters in Texas, Florida and Arkansas. George passed away on November 20, 2006.



Lorraine was a member of the United Methodist Church in Estherville and a member of the VFW Post 3388 Auxiliary, Good Samaritan Auxiliary and Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary.



Lorraine is survived by her children, Wayne Hess and his wife Kären, of Sioux City, IA, Nancy Temple and her husband, Bruce of Sioux Falls, SD. Her grandchildren, Stephanie (Darren Todd), Michael (Rhianna) Hess, Kelli (Kevin) Johnson, Katie (Dan) San Nicolas, Dillon (fiancé Sydney) Temple, Erinn (Alex) Thorson, and Noah (Kirsten) Temple. Her great grandchildren, Shayleigh and Seth Todd, Audrina and Cullen Hess, William and Hayden Johnson, Grace Condos and Lucy San Nicolas. Lorraine is also survived by her brother, Donald Christensen. She was preceded in death by her husband, George and her son, Don in 2005 and her parents.



Her memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Estherville, IA. Henry Olson Fuhrman in Estherville, IA and Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD are in charge of arrangements.





