Louis Determan
1928 - 2020
Louis Determan, 92 of Sioux Falls died, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1928 in Bridgewater, SD. He grew up in the Bridgewater, Montrose area. On September 1, 1948 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Phelps in Montrose. They farmed in the Montrose area before moving to Boonville, CA where he worked as a lumberjack in the Redwood Forest. They returned to Montrose where he continued farming and her also worked at Schoeneman Lumber, Foremost Dairy and later ended his career at John Morrell. He also helped his wife in her Custom Drapery Business for several years.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his three daughters, Jill (Ron) McPherson, Jan Nelson (John Maglothin), Connie (Kim) Crossan; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two sisters, Jan Wegner and Phyllis Hildebrand.

A private family funeral service will held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.at Heritage Funeral Home.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
worked at Sears for three years. I sold custom draperies with Bev Johnson and got to know Louie and Lorraine. They were both WONDERFUL people. They taught me so much and I was richer for knowing them . My condolences.
Susan Overgaard
Susan Overgaard
Friend
June 18, 2020
RIP
Marcy [Oien] Linton
