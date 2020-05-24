Louis William Grooms
1950 - 2020
Louis William Grooms, 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Avera's Dougherty Hospice House. He is survived by wife Judy and son Josh, brother, Donald, sister Nell Hendrickson. Stepson Nathan and Stepdaughter Michele, Nieces and Nephews and grandchildren Aiden, Aubrey, Kieren and Finn Kinkead.

Louis is preceded in death by Francis, Mary and Theresa. Brothers, Elmer and Wendlyn.

Louis' funeral will be live streamed on Zoom at 11:00 a.m.

Topic: Louis Grooms Funeral
Time: May 23, 2020 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92790134185

Published in KELOLAND on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
live streamed on Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
My deepest condolences
Tracy Noble
May 22, 2020
Rest in Peace Lou, I will never forget the good times we had and that infectious laugh you shared with the world.
Mark Grooms
Family
