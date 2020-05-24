Louis William Grooms, 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Avera's Dougherty Hospice House. He is survived by wife Judy and son Josh, brother, Donald, sister Nell Hendrickson. Stepson Nathan and Stepdaughter Michele, Nieces and Nephews and grandchildren Aiden, Aubrey, Kieren and Finn Kinkead.Louis is preceded in death by Francis, Mary and Theresa. Brothers, Elmer and Wendlyn.Louis' funeral will be live streamed on Zoom at 11:00 a.m.Topic: Louis Grooms FuneralTime: May 23, 2020 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom Meeting