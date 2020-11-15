1/1
Louise Porterfield
1930 - 2020
LOUISE L. PORTERFIELD, 90, of Belle Fourche, South Dakota died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.

She was born March 29, 1930 in Maryville, MO to Frank and Etta (Reed) Young. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Clearmont.

On April 2, 1948 she married Cople Porterfield. They lived on a farm near Clearmont and moved from there to Shenandoah, IA and eventually to Belle Fourche.

Louise enjoyed playing Aggravation with the girls. She loved gardening, sewing and crocheting.

Survivors include her daughters, Janet (Roger) Shea of Greely, CO, Teresa (Bob) Somervold of Belle Fourche; sons, Merlin (Judy) Porterfield and Scott (Sandie) Porterfield all of Belle Fourche. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cople and a son, Gilbert Porterfield.

All family and friends are invited to a graveside service Tuesday, December 29 at 11:00 AM at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. Lunch will be served at the Branding Iron following the service.

An online guest book and video tribute will be available at klinefuneralchapel.com

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Slope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
