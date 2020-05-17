LuAnn ""Lu"" Mosier, age 64, of Sioux Falls, died May 14th, 2020, at Sanford hospital after a courageous battle with numerous types of cancer and other health-related complications.



Lu was born on December 23rd, 1955, in Mount Ayr, Iowa to loving parents, Eugene and Selma Mosier. Following graduation from high school, she attended college in Sioux Falls, SD, and subsequently made her home there. Lu worked for 25 years at Children's Inn, a domestic violence shelter. She earned her MSW degree in 2005. In 2008, she and her partner of 15 years, Dixie Lemme, were married in San Francisco, CA. In 2014, Lu was diagnosed with sacral Chordoma, an extremely rare form of bone cancer. She underwent surgery in 2015 to remove a large tumor. Following the two-day procedure, she fought back courageously and went through excruciating rehab and regained her ability to walk and take care of herself. Lu was also a breast and lung cancer survivor.



When Lu wasn't helping others, she was still helping others in some way! 😊 She loved to visit with people and make them feel heard. She was quick with wisdom and advice, but not if it was unsolicited. Lu was often described as the ""best person you'll ever meet"" because she was always there for a chat, no matter what she was doing. Lu's best advice was ""there's no reason to be rude, ever."" She lived her life with a grateful, positive heart, sharing stories and love for her world. As she was going through the worst of her trials and struggles, she stated repeatedly that it ""could be worse"" and ""how are YOU doing?"" She loved her Lord and commented often that she was excited to go to heaven, but only when God said so. She loved anything that was the color purple, elephants, and her doggie, Payton.



Lu was proceeded in death by her parents, a sister, Margaret ""Peg"" Torrin (Darryl) aunts and uncles and other family members.



She is survived by her wife, Dixie of Sioux Falls, brother, Tom (Linda) Mosier, nephew Cameron (Shannon) Mosier, of Raleigh, NC, daughter Kelli Duke and Amber (Dwayne) Smith, both of Sioux Falls, grandchildren, Mariah Duke, Denezen Carter, Steffon Bell, Destinee Carter, Alyssa Strote, and DeMarco Carter, all of Sioux Falls, Sheldon (Annie) Strote and Sharice Strote, both of Huron SD. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, special friends, Joanna Zimmer-Dingman of Sioux Falls and Betty Davenport of Mount Ayr.



A celebration of Lu's life will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to the Chordoma Foundation, PO Box 2127; Durham, NC 27702.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store